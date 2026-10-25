'Free Umar Khalid' graffiti found at JNU: ABVP demands action
What's the story
The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has alleged that "provocative slogans" were written on the walls of Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU). The slogans included "Free Umar Khalid" and "Long Live Naxalbari." The ABVP has urged the university administration to take action against those responsible for these incidents. This comes after similar graffiti was allegedly spotted at Jamia Millia Islamia University a few days ago.
Campus integrity
ABVP's demand for action
The ABVP JNU unit took to X (formerly Twitter) to demand action from the university administration.
They said, "Freedom of expression must go hand in hand with responsibility and respect for public property and differing viewpoints."
The organization stressed that universities should be platforms for constructive debate instead of provocation and confrontation.
Ongoing investigation
JNU administration's response
The JNU administration has reportedly acknowledged the issue and is currently investigating the matter. They have assured that they will not allow any disturbance to campus peace.
The university's response comes amid rising tensions between faculty and students at Jamia Millia Islamia over demands for a student union election and other disciplinary actions.
Legal background
Who is Umar Khalid?
Umar Khalid, a former JNU research scholar, has been in jail since September 2020 for his alleged involvement in the February 2020 Delhi riots. He is charged under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
Sharjeel Imam, another former JNU scholar, was arrested in 2020 for speeches against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). He was booked under sedition charges after a speech at Aligarh Muslim University.
Ongoing protests
Tensions at Jamia Millia Islamia
At Jamia Millia Islamia, students have been protesting for the restoration of their student union. They also seek the revocation of disciplinary actions against some students and the removal of the university's chief proctor for an alleged crackdown on protesters.
Amid these protests, classes were shifted online due to tensions between teaching staff and students.
Official response
Jamia registrar condemns 'Free Kashmir' graffiti
Jamia Registrar Rizvi has met with students on a hunger strike to discuss their demand for student union elections.
He informed them that a draft committee is working on a constitution for these elections.
Rizvi also condemned the "Free Kashmir" graffiti found on campus, saying they will not support it under any circumstances.
Protesting students alleged that controversial posters were put up to create a different narrative amid ongoing demonstrations at Jamia Millia Islamia University.