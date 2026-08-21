ABVP and left students clash at Jadavpur University, emblem vandalized
A clash broke out at Jadavpur University between ABVP and left-leaning student groups, ending with the university's iconic emblem being vandalized.
The fight started over a student union meeting and escalated when some ABVP members reportedly climbed a gate and damaged the emblem designed by Nandalal Bose, a symbol many see as central to JU's identity.
JU to form inquiry, check CCTV
The university is not taking this lightly: it will form an inquiry committee, plans to file a police complaint, and is checking CCTV footage to find out who was involved.
Eyewitnesses say outsiders also entered the campus during the chaos, damaging flags and posters and erasing graffiti that stood for equality.
The JU community has strongly condemned these acts as an attack on its values and history.