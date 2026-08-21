Imran Khan shifted back to jail from Islamabad hospital

Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar stated that Khan's medical examination at PIMS was due to security concerns from PTI workers outside Shifa International Hospital.

Khan has been in prison since August 2023. His lawyers have claimed that his health has deteriorated during his time in custody, citing a significant loss of vision in his right eye.

Pakistan's Supreme Court had ordered his transfer to Shifa International Hospital within 48 hours and access to a medical panel including his personal physician.