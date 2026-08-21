Imran Khan shifted back to jail from Islamabad hospital
What's the story
Former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan, has been moved back to Adiala Jail from the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) in Islamabad. The move came hours after he was shifted to the hospital for a medical examination on the orders of the country's Supreme Court. The court had ordered specialized medical treatment for Khan at the Shifa International Hospital amid health concerns.
Health concerns
Khan's health has deteriorated during custody
Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar stated that Khan's medical examination at PIMS was due to security concerns from PTI workers outside Shifa International Hospital.
Khan has been in prison since August 2023. His lawyers have claimed that his health has deteriorated during his time in custody, citing a significant loss of vision in his right eye.
Pakistan's Supreme Court had ordered his transfer to Shifa International Hospital within 48 hours and access to a medical panel including his personal physician.
Legal proceedings
Government initially agreed to comply with court order
Initially, the Shehbaz Sharif government had agreed to comply with the Supreme Court's order but later sought a review.
Pakistan's Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar argued that convicted prisoners should be treated inside jail or at public hospitals.
However, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Tariq Fazal Chaudhry assured full compliance with the court's ruling and said treatment abroad could be considered if adequate care wasn't available locally.
Public support
PTI supporters gathered outside hospital
During his brief stay at Shifa International Hospital, dozens of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supporters had gathered outside the facility.
The PTI has been vocal about its demand for Khan to be allowed to remain in the hospital for further treatment.
The former cricket star was ousted from power in April 2022 through a parliamentary no-confidence vote and has since been imprisoned after being convicted in several cases.