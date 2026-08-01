1st Test, Day 2: England lead Pakistan by 195 runs
What's the story
England's top-order batsman Harry Brook narrowly missed a century, scoring 91 runs off 93 balls on day two of the first Test against Pakistan at Headingley. Despite his near-century, England ended the day with a commanding lead of 195 runs over Pakistan's first innings total of 171. The English batting lineup was bolstered by significant contributions from Jordan Cox (73), returning captain Joe Root (66), and Dan Lawrence (51). England are 366/8 at stumps on Day 2.
Match dynamics
Brook narrowly misses his century
The Pakistan bowling attack struggled to make an impact, managing to bowl only 58 overs on a rain-hit day as England's aggressive batting dictated the tempo.
Brook was dismissed by Ali Usman (5-92), missing out on a century at his home ground for the second consecutive summer.
However, his innings helped England take a strong position in the match against a struggling Pakistan side that is facing its ninth defeat in 12 Tests.
Game shifts
England's mammoth total bolsters their position in the match
After a long rain delay, Cox and Root continued their innings from the previous day, building a strong partnership against a toothless Pakistan bowling attack.
The third-wicket stand added 150 runs before Cox was dismissed by Usman.
Root also fell soon after, leaving England at 202/4.
However, Brook and Lawrence steadied the ship with a massive 120-run partnership before Lawrence was dismissed.
Brook and Jamie Smith added another 44 runs before the former perished 9 short of a hundred.
Bowling brilliance
Usman takes his maiden Test 5-wicket haul
Usman was the star of the show late in the day, picking up two wickets in as many balls.
He trapped Gus Atkinson (3) lbw before dismissing Ollie Robinson (0) for a duck, completing an impressive maiden Test five-wicket haul.
Despite his team's struggles, Usman's performance gave Pakistan some hope heading into day three of the first Test against England at Headingley.
From 3 matches, Usman has 11 wickets at 22.36.
Root
Root slams his 68th half-century in Test cricket
Root scored a solid 66 versus Pakistan.
Root arrived to bat on Day 1 when England were 48/2. Thereafter, alongside Jordan Cox, England talisman Root guided the hosts to 112/2 at stumps with the latter unscated on 37.
Root's knock was laced with 10 fours.
He raced to 14,180 runs from 167 Tests (305 innings) at 50.64. He slammed his 68th fifty (100s: 41).
Root equaled Sachin Tendulkar for the most fifties in Tests (68).
Vs PAK
Root averages 53.55 versus Pakistan
As per Cricinfo, Root surpassed 1,500 Test runs against Pakistan earlier on Day 1.
With this knock of 66, he now owns 1,553 runs from 19 matches (32 innings) at at 53.55. He struck his 8th fifty against Pakistan (100s: 2).
Root became the second player to complete 1,500 Test runs against Pakistan.
He joined former England star Alastair Cook, who scored 1,719 runs.
Information
35th Test fifty on home soil
Root also smashed his 35th Test fifty on home soil. From 88 matches (154 innings), Root owns 7,566 runs at 54.53. He also owns 24 centuries on home soil.
Do you know?
92nd FC fifty for Root
Playing his 244th match in First-Class cricket, Root surpassed 19,500 runs with this 3rd of the contest on Day 1. He now has 19,563 runs at an average of around 50. Root recorded his 92nd fifty in FC cricket. He also has 55 tons.
Cox
Jordan Cox slams 73 versus Pakistan
Cox scored a crucial knock of 73 off 100 balls against Pakistan.
Cox's knock of 73 off 100 balls had 14 fours.
Playing just his 2nd Test, Cox hammered his maiden fifty-plus score. In 2 matches, he owns 125 runs at 41.66.
Before this, he managed scores worth 27 and 25 versus New Zealand.
As per Cricinfo, Cox now has 4,215 runs in First-Class cricket. From 65 matches (103 innings), he owns 15 fifties (100s: 12).
Lawrence
Dan Lawrence slams his 5th fifty in Tests
Lawrence shone with a fine 51-run knock.
Lawrence's score of 51 had nine fours. He consumed 79 balls.
With this knock, he has amassed 722 runs from 15 matches at an average of 27.76. He recorded his 5th fifty in Tests.
From 7 matches on home soil (12 innings), he owns 277 runs at 25.18. He smashed his 2nd fifty at home.
Lawrence also hammered his 38th fifty in First-Class cricket. Playing his 154th match (244 innings), he owns 8,858 runs at 39-plus.
Besides 38 fifties, Lawrence has clobbered 24 centuries.