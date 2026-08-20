Headingley Test, England's Jordan Cox slams 73 versus Pakistan: Stats

Pakistan were bundled out for 171 in the 1st innings before they made inroads by dismissing the England openers.

However, Cox and Root steadied the ship with a gutsy effort.

On a rain-hit Day 2, the two continued to thwart the visitors and surpassed respective fifties.

Cox looked to be aggressive and upped the ante before being dismissed by Ali Usman. England were 198/3 when he perished after a 150-run stand.