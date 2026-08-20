Headingley Test, England's Jordan Cox slams 73 versus Pakistan: Stats
What's the story
Jordan Cox scored a crucial knock of 73 off 100 balls against Pakistan in the 1st Test at Headingley, Leeds. Cox arrived to bat on Day 1 when England were 36/1. Thereafter, the hosts became 48/2. Cox and Joe Root guided England to 112/2 at stumps with the former unscated on 23. On Day 2, he went on to complete a fifty before perishing.
Knock
Cox and Root defy Pakistan with 150-run stand
Pakistan were bundled out for 171 in the 1st innings before they made inroads by dismissing the England openers.
However, Cox and Root steadied the ship with a gutsy effort.
On a rain-hit Day 2, the two continued to thwart the visitors and surpassed respective fifties.
Cox looked to be aggressive and upped the ante before being dismissed by Ali Usman. England were 198/3 when he perished after a 150-run stand.
Numbers
Maiden fifty-plus score in Tests for Cox
Cox's knock of 73 off 100 balls had 14 fours.
Playing just his 2nd Test, Cox hammered his maiden fifty-plus score.
In 2 matches, he owns 125 runs at 41.66.
Before this, he managed scores worth 27 and 25 versus New Zealand.
As per Cricinfo, Cox now has 4,215 runs in First-Class cricket. From 65 matches (103 innings), he owns 15 fifties (100s: 12).