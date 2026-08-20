Joe Root slams his 68th half-century in Test cricket: Stats
What's the story
England talisman Joe Root scored a solid 66 versus Pakistan in the 1st Test at Headingley, Leeds. Root arrived to bat on Day 1 when England were 48/2. Thereafter, alongside Jordan Cox, England talisman Root guided the hosts to 112/2 at stumps with the latter unscated on 37. On Day 2, he went on to complete a fifty before perishing.
Knock
Cox and Root help England march on
Pakistan were bundled out for 171 in the 1st innings before they made inroads by dismissing the England openers.
However, Cox and Root steadied the ship with a gutsy effort.
On a rain-hit Day 2, the two continued to thwart the visitors and surpassed respective fifties.
Cox looked positive before being dismissed by Ali Usman. England were 198/3 when he perished after a 150-run stand.
Shortly thereafter, Root departed (202/4). Khurram Shahzad struck him LBW.
Runs
Root equals Tendulkar in terms of Tests fifties
Root's knock was laced with 10 fours.
He has raced to 14,180 runs from 167 Tests (305 innings) at 50.64.
He slammed his 68th fifty (100s: 41).
Root equaled Sachin Tendulkar for the most fifties in Tests (68).
Batters with most fifties in Test cricket:
68* - Joe Root
68 - Sachin Tendulkar
66 - S Chanderpaul
63 - Allan Border
Vs PAK
Root averages 53.55 versus Pakistan
As per Cricinfo, Root surpassed 1,500 Test runs against Pakistan earlier on Day 1.
With this knock of 66, he now owns 1,553 runs from 19 matches (32 innings) at at 53.55.
He struck his 8th fifty against Pakistan (100s: 2).
Root became the second player to complete 1,500 Test runs against Pakistan. He joined former England star Alastair Cook, who scored 1,719 runs.
Information
35th Test fifty on home soil
Root also smashed his 35th Test fifty on home soil. From 88 matches (154 innings), Root owns 7,566 runs at 54.53. He also owns 24 centuries on home soil.
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92nd FC fifty for Root
Playing his 244th match in First-Class cricket, Root surpassed 19,500 runs with this 3rd of the contest on Day 1. He now has 19,563 runs at an average of around 50. Root recorded his 92nd fifty in FC cricket. He also has 55 tons.