Joe Root slams his 68th half-century in Test cricket: Stats

Pakistan were bundled out for 171 in the 1st innings before they made inroads by dismissing the England openers.

However, Cox and Root steadied the ship with a gutsy effort.

On a rain-hit Day 2, the two continued to thwart the visitors and surpassed respective fifties.

Cox looked positive before being dismissed by Ali Usman. England were 198/3 when he perished after a 150-run stand.

Shortly thereafter, Root departed (202/4). Khurram Shahzad struck him LBW.