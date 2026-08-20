Joe Root becomes second England batter with this Test record
What's the story
England batter Joe Root has raced to 1,500 runs against Pakistan in Test cricket. He reached the landmark on Day 1 of the 1st Test at Headingley, Leeds. The English skipper rescued the hosts along with Jordan Cox after they suffered two early blows. With his 13th of the innings, Root touched the 1,500-run mark against Pakistan. Here are the key stats.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
As mentioned, Root is the second player to complete 1,500 Test runs against Pakistan. He joined his former skipper Alastair Cook, who scored 1,719 runs in this regard.
Root touched the mark in his 19th Test (32 innings). He averages over 50 against Pakistan, unlike Cook (49.11).
As of now, Root has scored two tons and seven half-centuries against this side in the format.
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Root in elite company
According to Cricinfo, Root is one of only three England batters to have scored 1,000-plus runs against Pakistan in Test cricket. While Cook leads this list, David Gower is third with 1,185 runs.
Career
A look at his stellar career
Earlier in the first innings at Headingley, Root raced to 19,500 runs in First-Class cricket.
The most successful English batter, Root has the second-most runs in Tests, only behind Sachin Tendulkar (15,921). He recently became the second player with 14,000 Test runs.
Root is also the leading run-scorer in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) and its ongoing edition.