England's Joe Root races to 19,500 First-Class runs: Key stats
What's the story
England batter Joe Root has unlocked another achievement, completing 19,500 runs in First-Class cricket. Root reached the landmark with his third run on Day 1 of the 1st Test against Pakistan at Headingley, Leeds. The England captain is currently the second-highest run-scorer in Test cricket. He is also the highest run-scorer in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC). Here are the key stats.
Numbers
A look at his numbers
In a stellar First-Class career, Root has played 244 matches.
Across 427 innings, the England skipper has an average of around 50. This includes 55 tons and 91 half-centuries.
In June, Root became only the second player to complete 14,000 runs in Test cricket, joining India's Sachin Tendulkar.
Root currently has the joint third-most centuries in Tests (41) along with Australia's Ricky Ponting.
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Six double-centuries
Root is one of only two Englishmen to have slammed more than five double-centuries in Test cricket. The 35-year-old, who currently has six double-tons, is only behind Wally Hammond (7).
WTC
Most runs in WTC
As mentioned, Root is also the highest run-scorer in WTC history. He is the only batter with 5,000-plus runs.
Across 78 WTC matches (144 innings), he has 6,600 runs at an average of over 51. His tally of 23 tons is also the most in WTC history.
Root is also the highest run-scorer in the ongoing WTC cycle with 1,100-plus runs.
Information
Root bolsters England at Headingley
On the opening day, Root helped England recover from two early blows against Pakistan. They were down to 48/2 in response to Pakistan's 171. Root (37*) and Jordan Cox (23*) took the hosts to 112/2 before stumps.