England's Joe Root races to 19,500 First-Class runs: Key stats

In a stellar First-Class career, Root has played 244 matches.

Across 427 innings, the England skipper has an average of around 50. This includes 55 tons and 91 half-centuries.

In June, Root became only the second player to complete 14,000 runs in Test cricket, joining India's Sachin Tendulkar.

Root currently has the joint third-most centuries in Tests (41) along with Australia's Ricky Ponting.