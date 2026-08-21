Hyderabad Aston Martin case: MP's son charged
What's the story
A 21-year-old man has been charged after the Aston Martin he was driving hit and killed a 26-year-old woman in Hyderabad. The accused is Lingamaneni Sanjush, son of Rajya Sabha MP Lingamaneni Ramesh. The incident took place on August 16 when the victim, Bharathi Mukhi, was crossing the road near Inorbit Mall in Madhapur.
Incident details
Woman was returning from lunch with her colleague
According to reports, Mukhi was returning from lunch with her colleague when she was hit by the car he was driving.
The impact left her with severe head injuries and heavy bleeding.
She was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills but was declared dead there.
A case has been registered under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with causing death by a rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide.
Legal proceedings
No arrest so far
Madhapur Assistant Commissioner of Police Ch Sridhar said that a notice has been served to Sanjush.
However, he is yet to be arrested as the offense is bailable and carries a maximum punishment of less than seven years, the officer said.
Sanjush's father, Lingamaneni Ramesh, is a businessman and a Member of Parliament from Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan's Jana Sena Party.