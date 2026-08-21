Hyderabad Aston Martin case: MP's son charged

According to reports, Mukhi was returning from lunch with her colleague when she was hit by the car he was driving.

The impact left her with severe head injuries and heavy bleeding.

She was rushed to Apollo Hospital in Jubilee Hills but was declared dead there.

A case has been registered under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with causing death by a rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide.