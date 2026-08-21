US aircraft carrier leaves Middle East after 9-month deployment
What's the story
The USS Abraham Lincoln aircraft carrier has departed the Middle East after a nine-month deployment. The ship's roughly 5,000 crew members are now heading back to San Diego, California, CBS News reported, citing a US official. The deployment was extended due to the ongoing war with Iran, which started in February. During its time in the region, the carrier has served as a launch point for thousands of aircraft flights supporting military strikes.
Replacement carrier
Japan-based USS George Washington arrives in Middle East
The Japan-based USS George Washington has now arrived in the Middle East to take over from the USS Abraham Lincoln.
Concerns have been raised by family members of the crew about deteriorating mental health conditions aboard the ship, along with issues related to sanitation and food shortages.
These concerns were reported in Military Times and Stars and Stripes, and have reached Capitol Hill.
Official response
Defense Secretary and President downplay crew concerns
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and President Donald Trump have sought to downplay the concerns raised by family members of the crew. They argued that the ship hadn't been deployed long enough for such issues to arise.
Acting Secretary of the Navy Hung Cao also dismissed media reports about these conditions as "dishonest."
Onboard visit
Mental health important aspect of overall well-being, says Cooper
US Central Command Admiral Brad Cooper visited the USS Abraham Lincoln over the weekend to address complaints.
He acknowledged that deployment at sea is "uniquely challenging and tough," adding that everyone reacts to stressors differently.
Cooper emphasized mental health as an important aspect of overall well-being but did not confirm any specific issues aboard the ship.
Ongoing investigation
Navy investigating sailor overboard incident
The Navy is investigating an incident on August 3 when a sailor fell overboard and was later recovered. However, they have denied any increase in reported suicide attempts or suicidal ideation aboard the ship.
Jefferson Kelley, whose son Jackson is on his first deployment with the Lincoln, expressed concern for his son's return home. He told CBS News that he would go to great lengths to bring him back safely.