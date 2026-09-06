ABVP detained after MCD protest over Satya Niketan collapse
ABVP members were detained by the Delhi Police after protesting outside the MCD headquarters on Sunday.
They were reacting to a recent PG building collapse in Satya Niketan that left several students trapped or injured, blaming the MCD for not keeping student accommodations safe and demanding Commissioner Sanjeev Khirwar step down.
ABVP seeks probe and safety audits
ABVP wants a fair investigation into who is responsible for the collapse and strict action against negligent PG operators and officials.
They are also pushing for immediate safety and structural audits of all PGs and rented buildings operating across student hubs in Delhi.
As ABVP national general secretary Virendra Singh Solanki put it, the incident is "tragic" and urgent steps are needed to keep students safe.
NSUI accuses BJP MLA, rescues continue
Meanwhile, NSUI President Vinod Jakhar accused a BJP MLA of running the collapsed building and demanded accountability.
Rescue teams are still working with city officials to help students affected by the collapse.