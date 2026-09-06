'Bowlers have been outstanding': Harmanpreet elated following victory over Pakistan
What's the story
India's women's cricket team captain, Harmanpreet Kaur, has praised her players for their relentless approach and outstanding performances in the ongoing Women's T20 Asia Cup. The remarks came after India defeated Pakistan by seven wickets at the Dubai International Stadium on Saturday. The victory was India's fifth consecutive T20I win against Pakistan and placed them at the top of Group A with three straight wins.
Match details
India's bowling attack shines against Pakistan
India's spin attack, led by N. Sree Charani and Prema Rawat, bowled out Pakistan for a meager 55 runs.
Charani and Rawat took three wickets each, while Deepti Sharma and Shafali Verma chipped in with two and one wickets respectively.
The Indian bowlers were able to extract enough turn from the pitch to make stroke-making treacherous for their opponents.
Milestone match
Harmanpreet celebrates her 150th T20I as captain with win
The match also marked Harmanpreet's 150th T20I as India's captain, a milestone she celebrated by hitting the match-winning six over long-on.
Despite Pakistan's Fatima Sana reducing India to 29/3 with her three wickets, Harmanpreet and Deepti Sharma ensured a smooth finish without any further loss.
"Really happy (with) the way the entire team performed today, because we talk about being ruthless, and I'm really happy (with) the way we performed. All the bowlers, they were outstanding," said Harmanpreet after the match.
Future focus
Indian captain emphasizes maintaining high standards
Looking ahead to the knockout stages, with India's semi-final on September 10, Harmanpreet emphasized the importance of maintaining their high standards.
"It's very important to keep our standards high. We know what this team brings when we go to the field," she said.
The Indian captain was pleased with her team's performances and hopes they will continue playing their best cricket in the upcoming matches.
Statement
Harmanpreet reacts to her milestone
From 150 games, Harmanpreet now owns 87 wins and 57 losses. One game ended in a tie.
She is the most capped skipper in the WT20I format.
Reflecting on her accomplishment, Harmanpreet said: "I'm grateful. I never thought I'll come that far, but all the people behind me who's been supporting, I'm really grateful, and hopefully keep getting the support, because I think without support I'm nothing."