'Bowlers have been outstanding': Harmanpreet elated following victory over Pakistan

The match also marked Harmanpreet's 150th T20I as India's captain, a milestone she celebrated by hitting the match-winning six over long-on.

Despite Pakistan's Fatima Sana reducing India to 29/3 with her three wickets, Harmanpreet and Deepti Sharma ensured a smooth finish without any further loss.

"Really happy (with) the way the entire team performed today, because we talk about being ruthless, and I'm really happy (with) the way we performed. All the bowlers, they were outstanding," said Harmanpreet after the match.