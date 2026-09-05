Women's T20 Asia Cup, India crush sorry Pakistan: Key stats
What's the story
In a dominating display, the Indian women's cricket team defeated Pakistan by seven wickets in the ongoing Women's T20 Asia Cup 2026. The match was held in Dubai and marked another chapter of India's dominance over its neighbor. With this victory, India improved its head-to-head record against Pakistan to 15-3 and their Asia Cup tally to an impressive 8-1. Pakistan were bowled out for 55 before India completed a 7-wicket win (57/3).
Match dynamics
Pakistan get off to a flier before India strike back
Opting to bat first, Pakistan's decision was surprising considering India's strength in chasing.
The opening pair of Muneeba Ali and Shawaal Zulfiqar started aggressively against the Indian pacers.
However, their efforts were marred by fielding errors from India, giving Muneeba a couple of lifelines.
Captain Harmanpreet Kaur then brought in Shafali Verma, who struck early, sending the stumps flying and setting the tone for India's bowling attack.
Bowling brilliance
Indian spinners run riot in Dubai
Indian spinners dominated the match with Shree Charani leading the charge.
She took two wickets in one over, dismissing Gull Feroza and Shawaal Zulfiqar with her left-arm spin.
Charani's third wicket came when she dismissed Ayesha Zafar in the eighth over.
Deepti Sharma and Prema Rawat then took care of the rest as Pakistan were bowled out for their lowest total in Women's T20Is at 55 runs.
Chase challenge
India lose 3 wickets in pursuit of paltry target
Despite the low target, Pakistan tried to make it difficult for India.
Shafali and Smriti Mandhana started positively but Fatima Sana struck twice in four balls, removing both players.
With three wickets falling quickly, India focused on securing the win over experimenting with players like Richa Ghosh or Bharti Fulmali.
Harmanpreet hit a six over the bowler's head to finish off the match with 68 balls remaining in her 150th T20I as Indian captain.
PAK-W
Lowest all-out total for PAK-W in T20Is
As per Cricbuzz, Pakistan managed their lowest team total in Women's T20Is.
Lowest all-out totals for PAK-W in T20Is
55 vs IND-W, Dubai, 2026
56 vs NZ-W, Dubai, 2024
60 vs ENG-W, Taunton, 2009
63 vs IND-W, Guangzhou, 2012
Meanwhile, Pakistan posted the 5th-lowest total versus India in W20Is.
Lowest all-out totals vs IND-W in T20Is
27 - MAS-W, Kuala Lumpur, 2018
37 - THA-W, Sylhet, 2022
51 - BAN-W, Hangzhou, 2023
54 - BAN-W, Bangkok, 2016
55 - PAK-W, Dubai, 2026