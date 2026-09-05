Women's T20 Asia Cup, India crush sorry Pakistan: Key stats

Opting to bat first, Pakistan's decision was surprising considering India's strength in chasing.

The opening pair of Muneeba Ali and Shawaal Zulfiqar started aggressively against the Indian pacers.

However, their efforts were marred by fielding errors from India, giving Muneeba a couple of lifelines.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur then brought in Shafali Verma, who struck early, sending the stumps flying and setting the tone for India's bowling attack.