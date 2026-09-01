Harmanpreet Kaur completes 150 matches as India's WT20I skipper: Stats
What's the story
Indian women's cricket team thrashed Pakistan a crucial Group A contest of the 2026 T20 Asia Cup encounter in Dubai on Saturday. The match witnessed a lopsided contest as Pakistan were bowled out for a mere 55 runs, Pakistan's lowest-ever all-out total in Women's T20Is. India chased down the target in just 8.4 overs, winning the match by seven wickets and finishing on top of Group A. Notably, Harmanpreet Kaur appeared in her 150th match as India's skipper in WT20Is.
150
Harmanpreet becomes 1st skipper to lead in 150 matches
As per Cricinfo, Harmanpreet became the 1st skipper to lead in 150 WT20I matches.
Sri Lanka's Chamari Athapaththu is next with a tally of 121 matches.
MD Bimenyimana of Rwanda Women (101) and former Aussie skipper Meg Lanning (100) are the others with 100-plus matches led in this format.
Information
Harmanpreet clocks her 87th win as skipper
From 150 games, Harmanpreet now owns 87 wins and 57 losses. One game ended in a tie. Meanwhile, 5 matches didn't have a result. Her win percentage reads 58%. Meanwhile, Lanning has the 2nd-most wins as skipper (76).
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An average of 32.86 and 3,319 runs as skipper
Harmanpreet has played 205 WT20Is and from 184 innings, she has 4,249 runs at 30.13 (100s: 1, 50s: 18). From 150 matches as skipper (137 innings), she has 3,319 runs at 32.86 (100s: 1, 50s: 16).