US Open: Iga Swiatek reaches R16 with Marie Bouzkova scalp
What's the story
Women's singles 8th seed, Iga Swiatek, has reached the US Open 2026 Round of 16. Polish star Swiatek survived against Marie Bouzkova in straight sets at Grandstand. Swiatek won the contest 7-6, 7-6. Notably, she had earlier downed Wang Xiyu 6-2, 6-3 in the opening round before overcoming Harriet Dart 6-2, 6-2 in the 2nd round. Here are further details.
US Open
27-6 at US Open
Swiatek entered the 2026 US Open tournament with a point to prove.
Since winning the Grand Slam back in 2022, she has suffered a 4th-round exit in 2023 and successive quarter-final exits in 2024 and 2025.
Before 2022, she was ousted in the 2nd, 3rd and 4th rounds respectively in 2019, 2020 and 2021.
Swiatek is now 27-6 at US Open.
Information
116-24 win-loss record at Grand Slams
Overall at Grand Slams, Swiatek has a 116-24 win-loss record. She is a six-time Grand Slam champion. Besides the US Open, Swiatek has won 4 French Open titles and one Wimbledon honor. In 2026, Swiatek reached the quarters at Australian Open before 4th and 3rd-round exits at French Open and Wimbledon respectively.
Numbers
Massive records for Swiatek
As per Opta, since the French Open 2019, when she made her first, only Novak Djokovic (25) has made more Singles Grand Slam fourth rounds than Iga Swiatek (23).
Swiatek and Aryna Sabalenka have made the R4 in women's singles at US Open for six consecutive editions of the event for the first time since Amelie Mauresmo, Justine Henin and Lindsay Davenport between 2001 and 2006.
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A first for Swiatek in her professional career
As per Opta, Swiatek has claimed two tie-breaks in a single match for the first time in her professional career.
Information
4-0 win-loss record for Swiatek over Bouzkova
Swiatek now owns a 4-0 win-loss record over Bouzkova on the WTA Tour. Before this, the two players met at the 2026 Australian Open where Swiatek prevailed 6-2, 6-3 in straight sets.