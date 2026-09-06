Why has PCB confiscated players' phones ahead of Edgbaston Test?
What's the story
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has confiscated the mobile phones of its national team members ahead of the third and final Test against England at Edgbaston, starting on September 9. The move was reported by Pakistani journalist Amber Ali from 365 News, who said that the devices would remain with the PCB until after the conclusion of this match.
Privacy concerns
Questions raised over PCB's decision
The PCB's decision has raised a lot of questions about the extent to which cricket authorities can interfere with players' personal devices.
The identities of the players whose phones have been confiscated are still unknown, and no official explanation has been given by the PCB for this unusual move.
This lack of transparency has only added to the speculation surrounding this incident.
Match regulations
ICC's mobile phone regulations during matches
The International Cricket Council (ICC) has strict rules about mobile phone use in restricted match areas.
According to these rules, players and support staff can't carry or use their phones or other communication devices in designated restricted areas like dressing rooms during international matches.
They have to leave such devices in secure storage before entering those areas.
Anti-corruption measures
What if an integrity inquiry is underway?
The ICC's anti-corruption regulations give wider powers when a formal integrity inquiry is underway.
An authorized anti-corruption official can issue a written demand requiring a participant to hand over their mobile device or allow investigators to copy/download information if there's reason to believe that the material could be relevant to an investigation.
This includes telephone records, internet records, text messages, WhatsApp conversations, photographs/videos/audio files, and other electronically stored documents.
Investigation status
No indication of an integrity investigation
Despite the extensive powers granted under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, there's no indication that the PCB's action is part of an anti-corruption investigation.
No player has been publicly accused of any integrity offense either.
The jurisdictional distinction between international and domestic cricket matters also comes into play here, with the ICC's Integrity Unit having primary authority under the global Anti-Corruption Code for international matches.
Overhaul
Major shake-up in the team
Following Pakistan's humiliating losses in the first two Tests, PCB recalled seven players from England mid-series and also sacked a couple of coaches, including head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed.
In another development, Misbah-ul-Haq has resigned from the men's national selection committee, as per Cricinfo.
The decision came within 24 hours after the PCB made major changes to the Test squad and coaching staff.