Misbah-ul-Haq resigns from Pakistan men's national selection committee: Details here

Misbah's resignation comes after Pakistan lost the second Test by 194 runs at Lord's, trailing 0-2 in the three-match series.

The PCB responded with a mid-series overhaul, releasing seven players from the squad ahead of the final Test at Edgbaston on September 9.

Among those released were Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar, and Khurram Shahzad.