Premier League: Hull City remain unbeaten after Aston Villa stalemate
What's the story
Aston Villa's search for a first win of the new Premier League 2026-27 season continued as they played out a goalless draw against newly-promoted Hull City in Matchweek 3. The match, played at the MKM Stadium, saw Unai Emery's side come close to scoring on several occasions but fail to break through Hull's resolute defense. It's a contrasting start for both sides. Hull are unbeaten in three matches whereas Villa remain winless.
Match highlights
First half ends without goals
The match started with Aston Villa posing an early threat through Nicolas Jackson, whose header from Ian Maatsen's cross went just wide in the second minute.
Ross Barkley also came close to scoring, but his effort from inside the box went narrowly wide in the 25th minute.
The first half ended with a controversial moment as Jackson went down in Hull's penalty area after contact from defender Nobel Mendy while trying to reach George Hemmings's cross.
Near misses
What happened in the 2nd half?
In the second half, Villa captain John McGinn missed a golden opportunity to score after Jackson found him unmarked in front of goal.
Meanwhile, Hull's Algerian winger Belloumi hit the woodwork with a curling effort that beat Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki but not the crossbar.
The closest Hull came to scoring was through Mohamed Belloumi, whose curling effort beat Villa goalkeeper Zion Suzuki but not the crossbar.
Season performance
A look at the points table
With this draw, Aston Villa remain winless after three games in the new Premier League season, as mentioned.
They had lost their opening fixtures against Brighton and Arsenal.
Villa are currently struggling in the bottom half of the standings with one point on board (L2 D1).
On the other hand, Hull entered this match with a perfect record after two games.
Despite their strong start, they were unable to keep up their winning streak against Villa.
However, they are 2nd with 7 points from three matches (W2 D1).
Do you know?
Hull are yet to concede this season; Villa haven't scored
Hull are yet to concede a goal this season. Hull have kept clean sheets across their three games. On the other hand, Villa are yet to score a goal this season. Emery's side also has a goal difference of -5.
Twitter Post
Dream start for Hull!
A dream start to the season for @HullCity pic.twitter.com/GjmOIPAryb— Premier League (@premierleague) September 5, 2026