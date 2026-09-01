Premier League: Hull City remain unbeaten after Aston Villa stalemate

The match started with Aston Villa posing an early threat through Nicolas Jackson, whose header from Ian Maatsen's cross went just wide in the second minute.

Ross Barkley also came close to scoring, but his effort from inside the box went narrowly wide in the 25th minute.

The first half ended with a controversial moment as Jackson went down in Hull's penalty area after contact from defender Nobel Mendy while trying to reach George Hemmings's cross.