ABVP members, police clash near Jharkhand CM's residence; 8-10 detained
What's the story
Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members clashed with police near the residence of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi on Friday. The clash occurred when ABVP members tried to breach barricades while marching from Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee University to the CM's residence. The protest was held in solidarity with students protesting against alleged irregularities in recruitment exams.
Detentions made
8-10 ABVP members detained
During the clash, police detained eight to 10 ABVP members, including office-bearers Pradeep Shekhawat, Pashupatinath Upmanyu, and Prakash Tuti.
Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajay Aryan said the protest was stopped near Sidho Kanho Park to avoid any untoward situation.
An ABVP member alleged that police were trying to suppress students' voices and clarified that their fight was with government policies, not with law enforcement.
Student
'We have no problem with the police'
"We have no problem with the police, our fight is with the government and its policies. For over two weeks, students and job aspirants have been holding protests at the Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium here. They are demanding the cancellation of the 14th JPSC examination, but the state government is not considering their demands. We organized the march to show solidarity with the agitators," the ABVP leader said.
Twitter Post
ABVP protestors lay on the road
#WATCH | Ranchi | ABVP protestors lay down on the road, while some climb on top of a Police vehicle after the Ranchi Police tried to stop their march to the CM's residence.— ANI (@ANI) August 8, 2026
The protestors are staging an agitation against the Jharkhand government over alleged irregularities in… pic.twitter.com/u8FNzvtKIJ
Protest details
Student protests against JPSC exam irregularities
The student protests have been going on for over two weeks at Jaipal Singh Munda Stadium in Ranchi. The main demand is the cancellation of the 14th Jharkhand Public Service Commission (JPSC) examination over alleged paper leak.
The Jharkhand government has held two rounds of talks with protesting students, promising quick decisions to address their concerns. However, no breakthrough was reached in the meetings.
Government response
Jharkhand government holds talks with protesting students
An eight-member delegation led by Devendra Nath Mahto of Jharkhand Loktantrik Krantikari Morcha met state ministers on Saturday but failed to reach a consensus. They have vowed to continue protests until all demands are met.
"The government assured us of a quick decision to resolve the issues raised by us. However, our protests will continue until all our demands, including cancellation of the 14th JPSC exam, are met," a leader of the forum said.
Probe demand
Demand for CBI probe in JPSC case
They are also demanding an independent probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) or a panel of retired high court judges from outside Jharkhand.
After the talks with protesters, Higher and Technical Education Minister Sudivya Kumar Sonu assured continued engagement with student groups for better understanding of issues raised.
So far, 19 people have been arrested in connection with this case.
The former chairman of JPSC, L Khiangte, has been questioned four times since July 28.