ABVP members, police clash near Jharkhand CM's residence; 8-10 detained 

During the clash, police detained eight to 10 ABVP members, including office-bearers Pradeep Shekhawat, Pashupatinath Upmanyu, and Prakash Tuti.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Ajay Aryan said the protest was stopped near Sidho Kanho Park to avoid any untoward situation.

An ABVP member alleged that police were trying to suppress students' voices and clarified that their fight was with government policies, not with law enforcement.