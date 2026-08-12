ABVP stages protests backing Jharkhand students at over 1,200 universities
India
ABVP is organizing protests today at over 1,200 universities and in every district across India, backing Jharkhand students who've spent nearly three weeks agitating over alleged irregularities in government job recruitment exams.
ABVP demands CBI probe into exams
ABVP leaders want a CBI probe into the exam issues, saying the Jharkhand government is trying to silence student voices.
They've warned that if their demand isn't met, protests will get bigger.
As ABVP General Secretary Virendra Singh Solanki put it, ignoring these calls could suggest involvement from Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, so they're not backing down until there's action.