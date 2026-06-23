ABVP statewide bandh may close Telangana schools Tuesday over education

ABVP: fee caps, hiring, infrastructure, NEP

ABVP's main demands are tighter rules on private school fees (so hikes don't hit 25%), hiring for vacant teaching and staff jobs in government schools, and upgrades to basics like toilets, drinking water, and classrooms.

They're also pushing for the state to fully roll out the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 so students across Telangana can get a fairer shot at quality education.