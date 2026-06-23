FIFA WC: France secure knockout stage berth with Iraq victory
What's the story
Team France has secured its place in the FIFA World Cup knockout stage with a convincing 3-0 victory over Iraq. The match, played in Philadelphia, was marred by a two-hour weather delay due to severe storms in the area. Despite the interruption, Didier Deschamps's team maintained their perfect tournament record and advanced to the last 32 with one game remaining.
Match highlights
Mbappe's brace and a weather delay
Kylian Mbappe was the star of the show, scoring two goals and taking his World Cup tally to four. The French captain put his side ahead midway through the first half with a long-range strike. The match then witnessed an unprecedented weather-related delay at half-time due to severe storms in Philadelphia, marking the first weather-related delay of this World Cup.
Game resumption
France extends lead after break
When play resumed after the two-hour break, France quickly doubled their lead. Mbappe capitalized on a defensive error from Iraq to score his second goal of the match. Michael Olise assisted Ousmane Dembele for France's third goal, marking a significant moment as it was Dembele's first-ever goal in a major international tournament.
Future prospects
France to face Norway in final group stage match
France will face Norway in their final group stage match on Friday. With six points already in the bag, they are well-positioned to top the table. The team's performance against Iraq, despite the weather disruption, showcased their quality and resilience as they continue their World Cup campaign.
Stats
Here are the match stats
From 19 attempts, France recorded five shots on target. Iraq also made four attempts but could not manage a solitary strike on target. The winning team had a 56% ball possession in the game. They completed 586 passes with a sensational 91% accuracy. Iraq's passes count was 420. Their accuracy was 86%.
Landmarks
Mbappe only behind Messi
As per Squawka, Mbappe has equaled Germany's Miroslav Klose in terms of player with the second most World Cup goals (16 each). The duo is only behind Argentina talisman Lionel Messi, who took his tally to 18 with a brace against Austria on Monday. Mbappé, playing his 100th game for France, also became the first player to score two-plus goals in six different World Cup games. France have won their opening two matches at a World Cup for the fourth successive tournament