FIFA WC: France secure knockout stage berth with Iraq victory

Landmarks

Mbappe only behind Messi

As per Squawka, Mbappe has equaled Germany's Miroslav Klose in terms of player with the second most World Cup goals (16 each). The duo is only behind Argentina talisman Lionel Messi, who took his tally to 18 with a brace against Austria on Monday. Mbappé, playing his 100th game for France, also became the first player to score two-plus goals in six different World Cup games. France have won their opening two matches at a World Cup for the fourth successive tournament