'Not concerned about my age': Messi after scripting WC history
What's the story
Lionel Messi has said that he is not concerned about his age, but rather focused on staying fit. The statement comes just two days before his 39th birthday. Messi made history in the FIFA World Cup by becoming the all-time leading goalscorer in men's World Cup history and setting a new record for most wins by any player in the tournament.
Match highlights
Messi makes history in World Cup
In a recent match against Austria in Texas, Messi scored twice to become the all-time leading goalscorer in men's World Cup history. The first-half goal took him past German legend Miroslav Klose's tally of 16 World Cup goals. His second-half goal took his overall tally to 18 goals. The win also gave Messi his 18th World Cup victory, surpassing Klose's previous record of 17 wins.
Fitness focus
Not my age, but fitness: Messi
Despite his historic achievements, Messi is not letting age weigh him down. "I'm not spending time thinking about my age. I'm simply focused on being well," he told reporters after the game. He also spoke about Argentina's final Group J clash against Jordan, saying "The manager (Lionel Scaloni) will decide whether I play or not, or how much I play."
Match analysis
Messi on missed penalty
Messi also addressed his missed sixth-minute penalty, admitting it disrupted Argentina's rhythm. He said the missed opportunity affected the team "a little" but they managed to recover with intense, fast football. "The team competes, and competes very well. We can play better or worse, but there's no doubt we'll compete in every match the same way," he added.
Landmarks
More milestones for Messi
As per Opta, Messi became the third player to score in six successive FIFA World Cup appearances after Just Fontaine in 1958 and Jairzinho in 1970. The Agentina star is now the player with the most penalty attempts (7) as well as missed penalties (3) in World Cup history (excluding shootouts). Messi became the second player after Klose to score four-plus goals at three different World Cup tournaments.