'Not concerned about my age': Messi after scripting WC history 

Landmarks

More milestones for Messi

As per Opta, Messi became the third player to score in six successive FIFA World Cup appearances after Just Fontaine in 1958 and Jairzinho in 1970. The Agentina star is now the player with the most penalty attempts (7) as well as missed penalties (3) in World Cup history (excluding shootouts). Messi became the second player after Klose to score four-plus goals at three different World Cup tournaments.