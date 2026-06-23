Iran has announced it will administer the Strait of Hormuz

'Hormuz will never return to pre-war conditions': Iran

By Snehil Singh 08:42 am Jun 23, 202608:42 am

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Iran's chief negotiator and parliamentary speaker, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, has announced that the Strait of Hormuz will be under Tehran's administration. He said, "The Strait of Hormuz will never return to its pre-war conditions and will be administered by the Islamic Republic of Iran," according to AFP. The strategic waterway connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and Arabian Sea, serving as a vital chokepoint for global oil and gas shipments.