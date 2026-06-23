Lorcan Tucker to lead Ireland in India T20I series
What's the story
Ireland have announced Lorcan Tucker as their new T20I captain, ahead of a challenging series against defending world champions India. The appointment comes after Paul Stirling stepped down from the role following the T20 World Cup earlier this year and is now unavailable due to a calf tear. Tucker had previously served as the deputy captain during the T20 World Cup when Stirling was injured.
Captaincy goals
My main goal is to help young players grow: Tucker
Tucker, who has had some memorable moments in T20 cricket, said his main goal as captain is to help young players grow. He said he hopes to give them a chance to create their own special moments for Ireland. The new captain described his appointment as "a great privilege" and expressed excitement about leading Ireland against India in two sold-out T20Is this weekend at Stormont, Belfast.
Team composition
Five key players ruled out of India series
Ireland's squad for the upcoming series against India is marred by injuries to several key players. Five seamers are out due to different injuries, including Josh Little (stress fracture), Mark Adair (abdominal), Curtis Campher (hand fracture), Barry McCarthy (anterior cruciate ligament) and Jordan Neill (shoulder and foot). Despite these setbacks, Tucker is optimistic about giving young talents a chance in this new phase of Irish cricket.
Squad details
Ireland's squad for the 2 T20Is against India
The Ireland T20I squad against India includes Ross Adair, Ben Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey, Matt Hollard, Liam McCarthy and Jai Moondra. Harry Tector and Tim Tector are also part of the team along with Tucker as captain and wicketkeeper. The changes from the T20 World Cup include Doheny, Hoey, Hollard, McCarthy, Moondra, Wilson replacing Stirling, Adair, Campher, Little, McCarthy (all injured) and Topping (replaced Stirling).
Match anticipation
Tucker says India are a 'powerhouse' in T20 cricket
Tucker acknowledged India's strength in T20 cricket, saying they are a "powerhouse." He said Ireland is lucky to measure themselves against such a strong team at the start of their new cycle. The captain hopes his team can spoil some parties planned by Indian players coming out of IPL and show that they too are here to make an impact on the international stage.
Information
Here is the squad
Ireland squad for India T20Is: Lorcan Tucker (c), Ross Adair, Benjamin Calitz, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Stephen Doheny, Matthew Humphreys, Gavin Hoey, Matthew Hollard, Liam McCarthy, Jai Moondra, Harry Tector, Tim Tector, Reuben Wilson.