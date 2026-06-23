Two others are feared trapped inside

Andhra Pradesh: 2 workers killed in fire at plastic unit

By Snehil Singh 09:11 am Jun 23, 202609:11 am

What's the story

A massive fire at Dakshin Energy's facility in Paravada, Anakapalle district of Andhra Pradesh, killed two workers on Tuesday morning. According to The Times of India, the deceased have been identified as Trinadh (27) and Venkatesh (24), both hailing from the Atchutapuram area of Anakapalle district. The cause of the fire is still unknown, but it is suspected that the large quantities of plastic material at the unit may have fueled its rapid spread.