Andhra Pradesh: 2 workers killed in fire at plastic unit
What's the story
A massive fire at Dakshin Energy's facility in Paravada, Anakapalle district of Andhra Pradesh, killed two workers on Tuesday morning. According to The Times of India, the deceased have been identified as Trinadh (27) and Venkatesh (24), both hailing from the Atchutapuram area of Anakapalle district. The cause of the fire is still unknown, but it is suspected that the large quantities of plastic material at the unit may have fueled its rapid spread.
Ongoing efforts
2 others feared trapped inside
According to reports, the fire broke out in the morning hours and quickly spread through the facility. While several workers managed to escape, Trinadh and Venkatesh were not so lucky. Two others are feared trapped inside. Firefighting operations are currently underway with police and district personnel on site, trying to control the blaze. Once under control, teams from various departments will inspect and investigate this tragic incident.
Safety concerns
Cause of fire remains under investigation
This incident adds to a string of industrial accidents that have occurred in the Visakhapatnam region recently. Residents said Dakshin Energy produces plastic pyrolysis oil and carbon black at its facility. Although the fire's cause remains under investigation, the presence of large amounts of plastic material is suspected to have contributed to its rapid spread. Officials are also examining whether safety protocols were flouted at the facility.