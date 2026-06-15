AC busses and elevated roads ease Jewar airport access
India
Getting to Noida International Airport in Jewar is set to become much easier.
The Delhi government is planning a direct air-conditioned bus service, while new elevated roads are in the works to connect Delhi, Noida, Faridabad, and more NCR cities.
These upgrades aim to cut down on travel time and make airport trips way less stressful.
DTC AC busses, Centre's ₹650cr road
Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) plans dedicated air-conditioned busses straight from Delhi to Jewar Airport, with similar routes for places like Rewari and Ghaziabad also being considered.
On top of that, the Centre is planning elevated corridors, including a big ₹650 crore road through Kalindi Kunj, to help everyone reach the airport faster and skip traffic jams.