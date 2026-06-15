AC busses and elevated roads ease Jewar airport access India Jun 15, 2026

Getting to Noida International Airport in Jewar is set to become much easier.

The Delhi government is planning a direct air-conditioned bus service, while new elevated roads are in the works to connect Delhi, Noida, Faridabad, and more NCR cities.

These upgrades aim to cut down on travel time and make airport trips way less stressful.