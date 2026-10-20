400+ Indian-origin scholars criticize use of 'anarchic street protests'

In their statement, the scholars condemned the use of "anarchic street protests" to delegitimize democratic processes.

They warned against subverting constitutional democracy under the pretext of defending it.

"An unconscionable....devious plan of sowing seeds of doubt in Indian democracy has been hatched by weaponizing sub judice matters, which is then amplified on the streets by leaning on anarchist forces, which have historically and philosophically never believed in the constitutional form of governance. All in the name of saving democracy."