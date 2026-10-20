400+ Indian-origin scholars criticize use of 'anarchic street protests'
What's the story
Over 400 Indian-origin scholars from 27 countries have signed a statement titled "Spare India from Anarchy," expressing concern over attempts to undermine India's constitutional institutions and democratic processes. The signatories include students, researchers, and alumni from top universities around the world such as MIT, Oxford, Cambridge, Harvard, Yale, and Stanford. The statement comes amid protests by the opposition and other groups against the Election Commission, alleging irregularities in elections.
Protest criticism
Condemnation of street protests used to delegitimize democratic processes
In their statement, the scholars condemned the use of "anarchic street protests" to delegitimize democratic processes.
They warned against subverting constitutional democracy under the pretext of defending it.
"An unconscionable....devious plan of sowing seeds of doubt in Indian democracy has been hatched by weaponizing sub judice matters, which is then amplified on the streets by leaning on anarchist forces, which have historically and philosophically never believed in the constitutional form of governance. All in the name of saving democracy."
Political concerns
Concerns over politicization of election outcomes and judicial decisions
The statement also criticizes election denial and questioning constitutional institutions, arguing that political disputes should be resolved through Parliament instead of street protests.
They argue that unfavorable election results have led to questions about procedural integrity.
"Unfavorable election outcomes have led to questions of procedural integrity. Adverse judgements have provoked unfortunate commentary on judicial independence. Even the most apolitical institution in the country—the Armed Forces—has been gratuitously and unjustly entangled in partisan discourse," it said.
Democratic resolution
Dr. BR Ambedkar's views invoked
The signatories invoke Dr. BR Ambedkar's views on constitutional methods to preserve democracy, cautioning against accepting anarchy as an alternative to constitutional governance.
They stress that fraternity and constitutional principles should not be displaced by methods undermining democratic institutions.
While acknowledging dissent as a key component of democracy, they refuse to be silent spectators to what they see as subversion of democratic institutions in the name of defending them.
Call to action
Urge social and political forces to consider their concerns
The signatories have urged social and political forces to consider their concerns and resolve differences through debate, discussion, dialogue, and dissent within the constitutional framework.
"In the seven decades since independence, Indian democracy has proved its resilience repeatedly. Institutions have flourished, checks and balances have functioned admirably, and peaceful transition of power has remained an enduring hallmark," the statement said.