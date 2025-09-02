'Acanthamoeba' linked to eye infections in Kerala: What is it

How does it infect people?

Acanthamoeba gets into your eye through small scratches—think dust or rubbing your eyes after being outside.

It thrives in water with poor sanitation and high E. coli levels.

Both contact lens users and non-users can be at risk if exposed to contaminated water.

While there haven't been cases of it leading straight from an eye infection to something more severe like brain infection, people with weak immune systems should be extra careful.

The study highlights how cleaning and chlorinating wells and tanks is key to keeping everyone safer.