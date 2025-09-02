Himachal Pradesh braces for more rain; 327 dead since June

Train services, roads, schools shut

Landslides have already shut down the Shimla-Kalka train route and blocked over 1,300 roads—including six national highways—leaving many areas cut off.

Schools in nine districts are closed, and around 5,000 pilgrims are being rescued from Chamba after deadly incidents during the Manimahesh Yatra.

Since June, severe monsoon events have claimed over 327 lives and caused damages topping ₹3,000 crore—hitting everything from homes to apple supplies.