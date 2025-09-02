Next Article
Himachal Pradesh braces for more rain; 327 dead since June
Himachal Pradesh is bracing for more intense monsoon weather, with a red alert out for extremely heavy rain on Tuesday and an orange alert for Wednesday.
The forecast warns of flooding, landslides, and major disruptions across the state's hilly regions.
Train services, roads, schools shut
Landslides have already shut down the Shimla-Kalka train route and blocked over 1,300 roads—including six national highways—leaving many areas cut off.
Schools in nine districts are closed, and around 5,000 pilgrims are being rescued from Chamba after deadly incidents during the Manimahesh Yatra.
Since June, severe monsoon events have claimed over 327 lives and caused damages topping ₹3,000 crore—hitting everything from homes to apple supplies.