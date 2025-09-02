Pitru Paksha 2025: Dates, significance, rituals

The rituals start with purification and include offerings and Tarpan (water with sesame). Feeding Brahmins is also part of the tradition. Many travel to Gaya in Bihar to offer prayers by the Ganga river. The rites occur from September 7 through September 21, wrapping up on Mahalaya Amavasya.

Why is it important?

Pitru Paksha is seen as a time when ancestors' souls accept offerings, bringing peace to them and blessings back to the family.

People usually avoid starting anything new during these days, often choosing simple or vegetarian food.

At its heart, it's about staying connected with your roots while fulfilling family duties that go beyond just tradition.