ACB arrests Nizamabad senior excise officer Kommuri Malla Reddy
Big news from Telangana: Kommuri Malla Reddy, a senior excise officer in Nizamabad, just got arrested for allegedly building up a fortune way beyond his official salary.
The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) raided 11 spots linked to him, including his home, office, and properties tied to family and friends, digging up evidence of serious corruption.
Investigators value assets above 50Cr
Turns out Reddy owned four houses, a commercial block, eight open plots, and over 10 acres of farmland.
The ACB also seized cash (₹3.31 lakh), hefty bank balances (₹50 lakh), three lockers in his wife's and relatives' names, plus two vehicles.
While the paperwork shows assets worth ₹3 crore, investigators say the real market value is more than ₹50 crore.
Reddy's now facing charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act and has been sent to court; more digging into hidden assets is still underway.