ACB arrests Nizamabad senior excise officer Kommuri Malla Reddy

Investigators value assets above 50Cr

Turns out Reddy owned four houses, a commercial block, eight open plots, and over 10 acres of farmland.

The ACB also seized cash (₹3.31 lakh), hefty bank balances (₹50 lakh), three lockers in his wife's and relatives' names, plus two vehicles.

While the paperwork shows assets worth ₹3 crore, investigators say the real market value is more than ₹50 crore.

Reddy's now facing charges under the Prevention of Corruption Act and has been sent to court; more digging into hidden assets is still underway.