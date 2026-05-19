ACB raids Hyderabad Water Board GM Kumar, finds ₹1.5cr+ cash
India
Big news from Hyderabad: the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) just raided Water Board GM Kumar's home and found over ₹1.5 crore in cash, plus gold and silver jewelry.
The investigation is about Kumar possibly having way more assets than his official income suggests.
Raids happened not just at his place but also at properties linked to his relatives across Hyderabad and nearby areas.
ACB counts cash, probes Kumar's assets
ACB is now sorting through all the cash, documents, and valuables to figure out exactly how much was hidden away. They even brought in cash-counting machines for the job, because it was that much.
Early signs point to Kumar having assets way beyond what he should have.
More updates will come once the searches wrap up.