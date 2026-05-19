Tamil Nadu CM pays tribute to LTTE founder Prabhakaran

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay paid tribute to V Prabhakaran, the founder of the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE), on his death anniversary. Prabhakaran was killed by the Sri Lankan army in Mullivaikkal, Sri Lanka , in 2009. On X, Vijay wrote: "We will carry the memories of Mullivaikkal in our hearts! We will always stand in solidarity for the rights of our Tamil kin living across the sea!"

Controversial legacy LTTE banned in India The LTTE is banned in India due to its involvement in the assassination of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1991, with Prabhakaran being named as the main accused. The global Lankan Tamil population and some Tamils in India observe May 18 as Mullivaikal remembrance day or Tamil Genocide Remembrance Day. This day marks the end of the Sri Lankan Civil War in 2009, commemorating tens of thousands of Tamil civilians killed or disappeared during a brutal offensive.

Political position Vijay's previous statements on Eelam Tamils The Sri Lankan Tamils's issue was not a major poll plank in the recent assembly elections. However, in September 2025, Vijay addressed this issue while speaking in the Nagapattinam district. He said, "Our umbilical-cord kin, the Eelam Tamils, whether they are in Sri Lanka or anywhere else in the world, are suffering after losing a leader who showed them motherly affection."

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