ACB seeks 14-day jail in Delhi sewage treatment plant probe
India
The Anti-Corruption Branch (ACB) wants former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain, former Delhi Jal Board CEO Udit Prakash Rai, and three others sent to jail for 14 days.
This move follows a complaint about alleged large-scale irregularities, manipulation of tender conditions and criminal conspiracy in contracts for upgrading Delhi's sewage treatment plants.
Satyendar Jain's lawyers say arrests unjustified
In court, lawyers argued the arrests weren't justified: Jain's lawyer pointed out he was barely contacted since the FIR was filed.
There's also talk of filing for bail soon.
Meanwhile, ACB is asking for police custody of former contractual consultant Ankit Srivastava.
The legal battle is still playing out.