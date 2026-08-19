UAE suspends trade, financial dealings with Iran

A missile threat alert was sent to Dubai residents as the UAE air defense systems responded to the incoming missiles.

The interior ministry declared the situation safe soon after.

However, Iran has denied any involvement in firing missiles at UAE.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei called these accusations "baseless" and harmful to regional trust and security efforts.

"This behavior is contrary to the principle of good neighborliness and disrupts ongoing efforts to strengthen trust between regional countries," Baghaei said.