Venus Williams receives US Open wildcard at 46: Details here
What's the story
Tennis legend Venus Williams has been awarded a wildcard for the upcoming US Open singles tournament. The 46-year-old first competed in New York almost three decades ago, making her singles debut in 1997. She won two of her seven Grand Slam singles titles at Flushing Meadows in 2000 and 2001. The main draw of the tournament kicks off on August 30.
Comeback
Venus yet to win a match this season
Venus recently played doubles with her sister, Serena Williams, who returned to tennis in June after a four-year hiatus.
The sisters made their joint comeback at the Cincinnati Open, where they lost in a close three-set match.
Despite her sporadic appearances on the WTA Tour over the past four years, Venus is yet to win a match this season and is on a 13-match losing streak.
Struggles
Her battle with chronic health issues
Venus's last singles win came in July 2025, at Washington.
She didn't compete in singles at Wimbledon this year and has played just one Grand Slam match - a first-round defeat to Serbia's Olga Danilovic at the Australian Open.
In 2011, she was diagnosed with Sjogren's syndrome, an incurable autoimmune disease causing pain, numbness, and fatigue.
In 2025, she opened up about how painful fibroids affect her daily life.
Record
A look at Venus's record
Venus is a seven-time Grand Slam winner (women's singles). Her win-loss record at Majors reads 271-87.
Despite her stature, her last Grand Slam match win came at the 2021 Wimbledon. She has a 79-22 win-loss record at the US Open.
Overall, the former world number one has 22 WTA titles. She has also won four gold medals at the Olympics, including three in doubles.