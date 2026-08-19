SL-IND, 1st Test: Rain could affect final day's play

The weather could be a major factor in determining the outcome of this match.

The opening hour of the day's play is expected to see a mostly cloudy sky, with rain predicted between 11:00am and 1:00pm IST, as per Accuweather.

Another spell of rain is expected only at 8:00pm by which time the Test will be over.

At noon, there is a 58% chance of rain. However, these two hours of rainfall could greatly influence the match result if Sri Lankan batters manage to survive and save their wickets.