How has Joe Root fared at Headingley in Test cricket?
What's the story
As England and Pakistan gear up for a three-match Test series starting August 19, all eyes will be on Joe Root. The England captain has been phenomenal against Pakistan in the longest format of the game. He has also fared well at Headingley in Leeds, which happens to be the venue of the series opener. On this note, let's look at Root's Test numbers at the venue.
Numbers
Most 50-plus scores at the venue
Root has an impressive Test record at Headingley, having scored 763 runs across 19 innings of 11 Tests at an average of 44.88.
As per Cricinfo, he boasts the fifth-most Test runs at this iconic venue.
Root's tally of seven 50-plus scores at this venue is the most for any batter.
John Edrich and Graham Gooch share the second place with six such scores apiece.
Tons
2 hundreds & 3 ducks at the venue
Root has clocked two hundreds at this venue - 121 versus India in 2021 and 104 versus New Zealand in 2013.
The batter has played just one game against Pakistan at this venue, scoring a 72-ball 45 in 2018 as England won by an innings margin.
Meanwhile, Root has also bagged three ducks at this venue besides two more scores of fewer than six.
Record
Root's record against Pakistan
As per Cricinfo, Root owns a total of 1,487 runs from 18 Test matches (31 innings) against Pakistan at an average of 53.1 (100s: 2, 50s: 7).
He is set to become the second England batter after Alastair Cook (1,719) to complete 1,500 Test runs against Pakistan.
In nine matches on English soil, Root has scored 723 runs in 15 innings at an average of 55.61. This includes one century and three half-centuries.
Career stats
A look at Root's overall Test numbers
Overall, Root is the second-highest run-scorer in Tests with 14,114 runs at an average of 50.58 from 166 matches.
He has scored 41 centuries and 67 fifties in his career so far.
During his first stint as captain, Root led England in 64 Tests (now 65), winning 27 and losing 26 (now 27).
No other player has led England in 60-plus Tests.