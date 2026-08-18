How has Joe Root fared at Headingley in Test cricket?

Root has an impressive Test record at Headingley, having scored 763 runs across 19 innings of 11 Tests at an average of 44.88.

As per Cricinfo, he boasts the fifth-most Test runs at this iconic venue.

Root's tally of seven 50-plus scores at this venue is the most for any batter.

John Edrich and Graham Gooch share the second place with six such scores apiece.