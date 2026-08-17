Joe Root averages 53.1 versus Pakistan in Test cricket: Stats

As per Cricinfo, Root owns a total of 1,481 runs from 18 matches (31 innings) at an average of 53.1 (100s: 2, 50s: 7).

In 9 home matches versus Pakistan, Root has 723 runs from 15 innings at 55.61 (100s: 1, 50s: 3).

In Pakistan, Root has 477 runs from 6 matches (10 innings) at 47.7 (100s: 1, 50s: 1).

Root owns 287 runs in neutral venues at 57.4 (50s: 3).