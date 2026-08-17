Joe Root averages 53.1 versus Pakistan in Test cricket: Stats
What's the story
England and Pakistan are set to clash in a three-match Test series, starting August 19, Wednesday. Headingley Cricket Ground, Leeds, will play host to the first match. It's a crucial assignment for the two teams with the ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 in focus. For England, skipper Joe Root will be a decisive factor. Here we decode his numbers against Pakistan in Tests.
Vs PAK
Root is closing in on 1,500 runs versus Pakistan
As per Cricinfo, Root owns a total of 1,481 runs from 18 matches (31 innings) at an average of 53.1 (100s: 2, 50s: 7).
In 9 home matches versus Pakistan, Root has 723 runs from 15 innings at 55.61 (100s: 1, 50s: 3).
In Pakistan, Root has 477 runs from 6 matches (10 innings) at 47.7 (100s: 1, 50s: 1).
Root owns 287 runs in neutral venues at 57.4 (50s: 3).
Information
A look at Root's overall numbers in Tests
Root is the 2nd-highest scorer in Tests with 14,114 runs at 50.58 from 166 matches (304 innings). He is currently tied with Ricky Ponting in terms of centuries (41 each). Root also has 67 fifties.