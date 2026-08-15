Decoding the top five best active batters in Test cricket
What's the story
Test cricket demands far more than stroke-making ability. It tests patience, technique, temperament and the capacity to thrive when conditions turn difficult. The modern game has produced a group of exceptional batters who have consistently delivered the goods and thrived in different conditions. In this list, we assess five active stars whose performances make them stand out from the rest.
#5
Harry Brook - England
England's Harry Brook brings a lot of consistency and his average of 53.04 stands out.
In 38 matches, Brook has already amassed 3,395 runs (100s: 10, 50s: 18).
Brook can take away any match in a flash with his aggressive style in the middle order.
In his last nine matches, Brook has smashed 10 scores of 40-plus, including 7 fifty-plus efforts.
#4
Shubman Gill - India
At 26, Shubman Gill is already leading India's Test side and has plenty of time to establish his legacy.
The 2025 England Test series gave a glimpse of his astute leadership.
Gill, who is closing in on 3,000 Test runs, could anchor India's middle order for years to come.
He owns 2,969 runs at 44.31 (100s: 11, 50s: 8). Gill stands tall for India.
#3
KL Rahul - India
KL Rahul has grown into a dependable force.
He has fought hard, bringing grit and character in recent away tours to Australia, South Africa and England.
Rahul is also fluent on home soil and brings a level of calmness at the crease.
In 68 matches, he has 4,153 runs at 36.42 (100s: 12, 50s: 20). He will hope to improve his average going forward.
#2
Steve Smith - Australia
Steve Smith remains an active force from the previous Fab Four club which saw Virat Kohli and Kane Williamson calling it quits.
Aussie ace Smith has bossed the show for a good part over a decade and his run-making ability stands out.
Smith owns 10,878 runs from 124 matches at 56.07 (100s: 37, 50s: 45).
He averages a stunning 59.51 at home.
#1
Joe Root - England
England's Joe Root is the best batter in Tests and deserves the plaudits.
He has just taken his game to another level since the introduction of the ICC World Test Championship.
Root is the 2nd-highest scorer with 14,114 runs at 50.58 from 166 matches (304 innings).
He is currently tied with Ricky Ponting in terms of centuries (41 each). Root also has 67 fifties.