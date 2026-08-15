Decoding the top five best active batters in Test cricket

England's Harry Brook brings a lot of consistency and his average of 53.04 stands out.

In 38 matches, Brook has already amassed 3,395 runs (100s: 10, 50s: 18).

Brook can take away any match in a flash with his aggressive style in the middle order.

In his last nine matches, Brook has smashed 10 scores of 40-plus, including 7 fifty-plus efforts.