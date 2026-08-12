Five players who can take India's Test legacy forward
What's the story
India are gearing up for their remaining assignments in the 2025-27 ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. With the Shubman Gill-led India undergoing a transition following the retirements of veteran batters Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, the focus remains on building a defiant core. Here are the players who could take India's legacy in the ultimate format forward.
#1
Shubman Gill
The mission should start with skipper Gill.
At 26, Gill is already leading India's Test side and has plenty of time to establish his legacy. The 2025 England Test series has already given a glimpse of his astute leadership.
Gill, who is closing in on 3,000 Test runs, could anchor India's middle order for years to come.
#2
Yashasvi Jaiswal
Yashasvi Jaiswal has all the ingredients to be the next big thing in Test cricket. He is only 24 and could have another 10-12 years in the format.
The left-hander, who has been India's mainstay Test opener, has already shown the ability to play marathon knocks both in home and away conditions.
Jaiswal already has 2,535 Test runs in just 29 games.
#3
Rishabh Pant
Despite his poor white-ball returns, Rishabh Pant has been among India's most impactful players in Test cricket.
With his aggressive batting and wicket-keeping, Pant appears to have sealed the role behind the stumps for the next decade.
Pant has already won India several monumental Tests, especially in SENA nations.
At 28, Pant has 3,557 Test runs, the second-most for an Indian wicketkeeper-batter.
#4
Jasprit Bumrah
Although the debate regarding Jasprit Bumrah's workload continues to intensify, his importance to India's Test side cannot be discounted.
Among the world's premier fast bowlers, Bumrah has the propensity to turn the tide single-handedly.
His decade-long experience will also be crucial in honing India's next generation of pacers.
In just 52 Tests, Bumrah has 234 wickets at an average of 19.79.
#5
Kuldeep Yadav
There has been a growing narrative regarding wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav's utilization across formats.
One of the few potent left-arm wrist-spinners in the world, Kuldeep could lead India's spin attack in full force, with Ravindra Jadeja nearing his twilight.
With experience, consistency, and 79 Test wickets at 22.35, Kuldeep has the potential to overturn India's poor Test record at home in recent times.