Himalayan glaciers losing mass 65% faster than decade ago: Report

The report also highlights the Himalayan region's vulnerability to natural disasters.

Although only 18% of Indian land is in the Himalayas, it accounts for approximately 35% of disasters.

The Indian government has identified 56 glacial lakes as "very high risk" after a 2025 study of high-risk lakes in the Indian Himalayan region.

The Himalayas are crucial for South Asia's rivers, with the new research estimating that Himalayan water supports about 20% of India's GDP.