Access to Delhi-Dehradun Expressway from Vikas Marg, Akshardham temporarily blocked
India
Heads up if you're driving: access to the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway from Vikas Marg and Akshardham is temporarily blocked.
This move is meant to cut down traffic jams and keep things moving smoothly, so you'll want to pick a different route and expect a bit more travel time.
Traffic police managing diversions, directing drivers
Police are out at key spots, helping with diversions and giving directions.
If you're heading toward the expressway from these temporarily restricted routes, just follow the instructions of traffic personnel and cooperate with the authorities.
It'll help everyone get through faster.