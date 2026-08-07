Accident sparks violence in Patna; body used to block road

"Following the accident, the road was blocked using the deceased's body, and acts of violence took place during this time. The individuals involved in the violence are being identified. The body has now been removed from the road, and traffic flow has been restored," Patna City SDM Satyam Sahay was quoted as saying by ANI.

"We are maintaining law and order, and the situation is now under control," Assistant Superintendent of Police Raj Kishor Singh said.