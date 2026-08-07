Accident sparks violence in Patna; body used to block road
What's the story
Violence erupted in Patna, Bihar, on Friday after a man died in a road accident near Zero Mile. The victim was crossing the road when he was hit by a car. An angry mob set three police jeeps on fire and also torched the vehicle involved in the accident. Stone pelting was also reported during this incident. After the incident, people blocked the road using his body and set fire to the car that caused his death.
Incident details
Road blocked using deceased's body
"Following the accident, the road was blocked using the deceased's body, and acts of violence took place during this time. The individuals involved in the violence are being identified. The body has now been removed from the road, and traffic flow has been restored," Patna City SDM Satyam Sahay was quoted as saying by ANI.
"We are maintaining law and order, and the situation is now under control," Assistant Superintendent of Police Raj Kishor Singh said.
Twitter Post
Visuals show vehicless being torched
#WATCH | Patna, Bihar | Violence broke out after a man died in a road accident near the Zero Mile area, resulting in an enraged crowd setting three police jeeps on fire. https://t.co/R6TXu79M5O pic.twitter.com/UPdfeZrHfj— ANI (@ANI) August 7, 2026
Escalation
Locals set a bus on fire, vandalized police outpost
Visuals from the spot showed several vehicles on fire with police personnel trying to control the situation.
Reports also suggested that locals set a bus on fire, pelted stones at police officers, and vandalized a police outpost.
"Violence broke out after a man died in a road accident near the Zero Mile area [in Patna], resulting in an enraged crowd setting three police jeeps on fire," news agency ANI reported.
The situation is now under control.