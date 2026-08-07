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Home / News / India News / Outrage after Bihar hospital wraps patient's fractured leg in carton 
Outrage after Bihar hospital wraps patient's fractured leg in carton 
The incident took place at the Manjhaul Sub-Divisional Hospital

Outrage after Bihar hospital wraps patient's fractured leg in carton 

By Chanshimla Varah
Aug 07, 2026
11:40 am
What's the story

A viral video from a government hospital in Bihar has sparked outrage after it showed a road accident victim's fractured leg being wrapped in cardboard. The incident took place at the Manjhaul Sub-Divisional Hospital in Begusarai district on August 3. The patient, Kunal Kumar, was injured when his motorcycle met with an accident near Harsain Bridge. He suffered a fracture in his right leg and was rushed to the hospital by locals and relatives.

Twitter Post

Video from hospital

Treatment controversy

Staff used medicine carton as temporary splint

At Manjhaul Sub-Divisional Hospital, staff allegedly used two pieces of a medicine carton on either side of Kumar's fractured leg.

They secured the cartons with rope and bandages before referring him to Sadar Hospital in Begusarai for further treatment.

A video showing this procedure went viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism of Bihar's healthcare system.

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Medical defense

Using carton as splint is part of emergency 1st aid

When contacted, Manjhaul Hospital in-charge Dr. Abhinav Priyadarshi defended the procedure.

"What you are calling 'koot' or carton is called a splint in medical science. When a bone is broken, it is necessary to immobilize that part to prevent further internal damage."

He said using a carton as a splint is part of emergency first aid and not medically incorrect.

However, he admitted there was no orthopedic doctor or dresser available at the time of treatment at their facility.

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Official response

Begusarai Civil Surgeon orders probe into incident

Begusarai Civil Surgeon Dr. Ashok Kumar has ordered an investigation into the incident. He said if anyone is found guilty, action will be taken.

Dr. Kumar acknowledged that using a carton as a temporary splint is accepted medical practice for emergency first aid but emphasized that the circumstances under which it was done at Manjhaul Hospital would be examined as part of the probe.

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