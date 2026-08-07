Outrage after Bihar hospital wraps patient's fractured leg in carton
What's the story
A viral video from a government hospital in Bihar has sparked outrage after it showed a road accident victim's fractured leg being wrapped in cardboard. The incident took place at the Manjhaul Sub-Divisional Hospital in Begusarai district on August 3. The patient, Kunal Kumar, was injured when his motorcycle met with an accident near Harsain Bridge. He suffered a fracture in his right leg and was rushed to the hospital by locals and relatives.
Twitter Post
Video from hospital
बेगूसराय के मंझौल अस्पताल से बेहद शर्मनाक तस्वीर सामने आई है। सड़क दुर्घटना में घायल एक युवक के पैर में प्लास्टर करने के बजाय डॉक्टरों ने कार्टून बांधकर उसे रेफर कर दिया।— Mukesh singh (@Mukesh_Journo) August 5, 2026
यह सिर्फ लापरवाही नहीं, बल्कि मरीज की जान और स्वास्थ्य के साथ गंभीर खिलवाड़ है।@Nishantjdu @Nishantjdu81 pic.twitter.com/dsTrAJN8Tc
Treatment controversy
Staff used medicine carton as temporary splint
At Manjhaul Sub-Divisional Hospital, staff allegedly used two pieces of a medicine carton on either side of Kumar's fractured leg.
They secured the cartons with rope and bandages before referring him to Sadar Hospital in Begusarai for further treatment.
A video showing this procedure went viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism of Bihar's healthcare system.
Medical defense
Using carton as splint is part of emergency 1st aid
When contacted, Manjhaul Hospital in-charge Dr. Abhinav Priyadarshi defended the procedure.
"What you are calling 'koot' or carton is called a splint in medical science. When a bone is broken, it is necessary to immobilize that part to prevent further internal damage."
He said using a carton as a splint is part of emergency first aid and not medically incorrect.
However, he admitted there was no orthopedic doctor or dresser available at the time of treatment at their facility.
Official response
Begusarai Civil Surgeon orders probe into incident
Begusarai Civil Surgeon Dr. Ashok Kumar has ordered an investigation into the incident. He said if anyone is found guilty, action will be taken.
Dr. Kumar acknowledged that using a carton as a temporary splint is accepted medical practice for emergency first aid but emphasized that the circumstances under which it was done at Manjhaul Hospital would be examined as part of the probe.