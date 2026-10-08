Accidental blast injures CRPF personnel near Elarmadgu camp in Sukma
Four CRPF personnel were injured on Thursday after an accidental blast near the Elarmadgu camp in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.
The team was disposing of unserviceable and leftover explosives about 200 meters from their camp when things went wrong.
Four personnel, including ASI M K Tiwari, ASI Aneesh Khan, Inspector Amarnath Mishra, and head constable Kuldeep Raj, were among those hurt.
Injured CRPF taken to Konta hospital
The injured, ASI M K Tiwari, ASI Aneesh Khan, Inspector Amarnath Mishra, and Head Constable Kuldeep Raj got first aid right away and were rushed to a government hospital in Konta.
If needed, anyone seriously hurt will be shifted to a bigger medical center for advanced care.
This incident is a reminder of how risky explosive disposal work can be, even with safety protocols in place.