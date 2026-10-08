Accidental blast injures CRPF personnel near Elarmadgu camp in Sukma

Four CRPF personnel were injured on Thursday after an accidental blast near the Elarmadgu camp in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district.

The team was disposing of unserviceable and leftover explosives about 200 meters from their camp when things went wrong.

Four personnel, including ASI M K Tiwari, ASI Aneesh Khan, Inspector Amarnath Mishra, and head constable Kuldeep Raj, were among those hurt.