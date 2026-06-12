Accidental grenade explosion during training in Poonch injures 2 soldiers
India
During a routine Army training exercise near the Line of Control in Poonch, Jammu and Kashmir, two Indian soldiers were seriously hurt when a grenade accidentally exploded.
The incident happened around midday while they were practicing weapon handling at a forward post.
Army orders court of inquiry
The injured, Lance Naik Ravinder Bhera and Agniveer Shakti Prasad, were quickly taken to a local Army hospital and were then airlifted to Udhampur for advanced care due to their serious condition.
The Army has ordered a Court of Inquiry to figure out exactly what went wrong.