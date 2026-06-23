Accidents on Delhi-Gurugram Expressway cause 10 to 12km jam

Gurugram police deploy cranes, traffic eases

Major intersections like Atlas Chowk, IFFCO Chowk, and Signature Tower saw delays of up to an hour, with nearby roads also clogged.

Gurugram traffic police jumped in with extra personnel at bottlenecks and brought in cranes to remove damaged vehicles.

They teamed up with Delhi Police to manage spillover jams, and according to the deputy commissioner of police (DCP) traffic, south west district, things started improving by afternoon, even though traffic stayed heavy for a while.

By afternoon, the congestion started easing, though traffic volume remained high on the corridor.