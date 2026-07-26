Accused in ₹35cr TVK bribery plot seek Madras HC bail
S. Karthik and T. Ramesh, arrested over a ₹35 crore bribery plot involving TVK MLAs, are now asking the Madras High Court for bail.
Their previous request was turned down as police are still digging into alleged Hawala money transfers.
The original complaint came from TVK MLA N. Elaiyaraja, who accused DMK MLA V. Senthilbalaji of trying to bribe MLAs and shake up the government.
Accused allege coercion, probe finds evidence
S. Karthik and T. Ramesh say they weren't even named in the initial FIR and claim their rights were ignored during arrest. They allege police pressured them into confessions.
Meanwhile, investigators say they have evidence of hotel meetings, scanned cash used for illegal transfers, and big cash finds at other suspects' homes.
The prosecution doesn't want bail granted yet, worried it could mess with the ongoing case.
Justice G.K. Ilanthiraiyan will hear their plea on July 27.