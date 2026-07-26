Accused in ₹35cr TVK bribery plot seek Madras HC bail

S. Karthik and T. Ramesh, arrested over a ₹35 crore bribery plot involving TVK MLAs, are now asking the Madras High Court for bail.

Their previous request was turned down as police are still digging into alleged Hawala money transfers.

The original complaint came from TVK MLA N. Elaiyaraja, who accused DMK MLA V. Senthilbalaji of trying to bribe MLAs and shake up the government.